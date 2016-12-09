Recapping Komets' 7-1 victory

The first period tonight was a snoozer, but the rest was really impressive by a Komets team that was playing its third game in three nights. Now, Orlando was playing its fourth game in five nights, but this was a lopsided game during the final 40 minutes.

It’s too bad Fort Wayne and Orlando don’t play more often because it always seems to be entertaining.

Tonight, as the Komets won 7-1, there were 31 penalties for 106 minutes. That included a second-period scrum that began with Jamie Schaafsma and Nikolas Brouillard exchanging slashes and then punches. In the third period, an open-ice check by Bobby Shea incited a 10-player melee, including Shea pummeling Joe Perry and exchanging punches with Taylor Doherty on the way to the penalty box, and resulted in three misconducts and 62 penalty minutes.

Video highlights from the game are above.

Orlando was scoreless on six power plays and Fort Wayne was 3 for 5.

-- Mike Cazzola had three goals – the first hat trick of the Komets’ season – and is third among ECHL rookies in goals with 11 and second in points with 27, two behind Toledo’s Tylor Spink. “Definitely, I’m going to have to say it’s one of the best days of my pro career,” Cazzola said. “You try to think about what you did before the game, preparation and everything like that, but I don’t think I changed much. I think I approached this game like any other, but the puck kind of bounced my way.”

-- Shawn Szydlowski kept up his torrid pace with one goal and two assists. He has six goals and 19 points in the last nine games and ranks third in the ECHL with 36 points, behind only Allen’s Chad Costello (42) and Alaska’s Peter Sivak (39). “We knew they were a good team but a little soft down low, so if we kept the puck down low we could dominate them and take the puck to the net,” Szydlowski said.

-- Cody Sol has a knee injury, but it sounds like he'll be considered questionable for Wednesday's game at Quad City. He was checked by Trevor Ludwig on the play that injured him.

-- When Pat Nagle gets back from his ankle injury in a couple weeks, the Komets may have a very tough decision in net. Garrett Bartus is playing really well. He is now 4-0-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout in six games. Eric Hartzell, of course, is the other goalie on the roster right now.

-- The Komets are a much different team with Shea in the lineup. He really gets them playing with a physical edge.

-- How come referees rarely penalize players for not having their jersey properly tied down?

-- Also, there was almost a post-game melee, as neither team cleared the ice. The fault mostly lies with Orlando, since the home teams almost always now stay on the ice to celebrate and salute the fans. However, while it’s easy to blame the referees for not policing post-game stuff enough by doling out misconducts, the onus is really on the coaches to make sure their players know the stupidity of engaging in this stuff after the final horn, especially with a team you almost never face. Orlando’s coach, Drake Berehowsky, however, was jawing with Fort Wayne’s players, too.

-- Not exactly sure why Joe Perry and Brock Montgomery were so incensed with the Komets tonight. Montgomery, as far as I know, was a valued player here. And Perry, remember, left the Komets on his own accord during last season. Something just seemed off there with those two tonight. But it could have just been because their team was down six goals.

