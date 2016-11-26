Relive Komets' remarkable comeback

What a remarkable comeback and an interesting thing is this: The Komets didn’t think they played all that poorly in falling behind by four goals; they just needed to get the bounces going their way.

They certainly did that with their 6-5 victory in overtime over the Missouri Mavericks.

“In 15 years, I’ve never coached in a game like that, coming back in that short amount of time with that many goals,” coach Gary Graham said. “It’s pretty exciting for me to be a part of a game like that and be on the right side of it. However, you’ve got to tip your hat to the guys for sticking with it. That’s unbelievable.”

Here’s a remarkable stat: The Mavericks didn’t tally a single shot on goal after Dane Fox put them up 5-1 during a 5-on-3 power play with 15:45 left.

Eric Hartzell faced only two shots after he replaced Garrett Bartus, who everyone said they strongly believe was hung out to dry in this one.

“We just never quit, which is the main thing. We kept telling each other in the third period there, ‘Just keep pushing, we’ve got to get the next one and the next one,’” said forward Garrett Thompson, who had the winning goal. “It’s definitely huge. It shows our team, shows ourselves, that we have that stepping stone and can build off of this. After coming from two games in which we got blown out, this is huge for us. It doesn’t mean we can stop working. We still have to practice, be nitty gritty and detailed, and focus on things because there are holes in our game.”

I’ve covered the Komets through five championships and in each of those seasons there was always a night in which they did something remarkable that made them believe anything was possible – think about the Joe Franke game in 2002 – and this could be that sort of springboard for them.

Certainly, though, they have to clean things up. Let’s not forget how the Mavericks got their lead: two really blown assignments, a short-handed goal and a 5-on-3 power play goal. Those are the same things we’ve been harping on for many days now.

But if they can put their mind to it and play like they did in the last 16 minutes of this game, well, look out.

Full video highlights of the comeback are above.

