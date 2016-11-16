Rigler's moving comments on Komets' Chase

This is great stuff from former Komets player Doug Rigler on legendary broadcaster Bob Chase, who died today at 90.

"As a player, it was a different relationship for us. I was very lucky to continue my friendship with Chaser after I retired. He was that father/grandfather figure, mentor and friend. He was a person that you could go talk to about anything. If you called him, he would make time for you. As a rookie, you would be amazed how much he knew about you and your junior career. He would visit with you and ask all about your family. He never forgot anything about your family.

"The easiest way to get him excited and talk was to ask him about (his wife) Murph or the kids. I knew more about volleyball and his daughter, years before I had the pleasure to meet her. The pride and love he had for his family was very clear. To many in WOWO land, he was the legendary voice of the Komets from radio rinkside. To many of us on the player side, we had the honor of having a personal relationship and friendship with Chaser. He was a person we thought would live forever.

"The best way to pay tribute to Chaser is to live your life to the fullest. Be nice to every person you meet and help anyone the best you can. His passion and love of life will always live on. But his presence will be missed. Another piece of the Komet family has left us, but he joins all the others who have left before him and you can hear the stories being shared in heaven and that big laugh of his and ending a story with, "No doubt about it."

