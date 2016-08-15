Several Komets get AHL tryouts

When the Komets open training camp Monday, they will be without several key players who will be trying out for teams in the higher-level American Hockey League.

Shawn Szydlowski, who was selected the Komets' MVP the last two seasons, will be with Grand Rapids along with defensemen Gabriel Beaupre and Will Weber. Goaltender Eric Hartzell will be with Bridgeport, defenseman Dan Milan will be with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, forward Brady Vail and defenseman Bobby Shea will be with Chicago, and forwards Trevor Cheek and David Friedmann will be with Tucson.

Also, owner Ron Geary announced he will not purchase the Sports Center in Owensboro, Kentucky, making it more unlikely that the IceMen will move to Owensboro. The former Evansville team is dormant this season.

The Komets' first preseason game will be Friday at Memorial Coliseum against Brampton.