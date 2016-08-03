Shafranov leaving K's for Russia

Konstantin Shafranov, one of the best forwards in the Komets’ history, is leaving his post as an assistant coach with the team to return to Russia. After 2 ½ seasons behind the bench – he helped head coach Gary Graham get the Komets to the Western Conference finals last season – Shafranov will attend the University of Omsk and enroll in coaches’ training curriculum.

Several other coaches in Russia have done so to further their careers.

"He was a great Komet, loyal coach and mentor to many players," general manager David Franke said. "I will miss him but wish all the success in this new phase of his coaching career. Now, the search is on for a new assistant coach to assist head coach Gary Graham."

A ninth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 1996, Shafranov, 48, played five NHL games.

He played seven games with the Komets in both incarnations of the International Hockey League between 1995 and 2010. In 350 regular-season games with Fort Wayne, he totaled 159 goals and 362 points. In 48 playoff games, he had 15 goals and 44 points and helped the Komets to three championships.

He skated for Kazakhstan in Olympics and World Championships.

