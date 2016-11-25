Son of former NHL player added by K's

The Komets added forward Devin Mantha, the son of longtime NHL player Moe Mantha, to the roster. Devin Mantha had been with Mississippi of the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League, totaling four goals and nine points in 13 games, after spending last season with Norfolk of the ECHL with five goals and 10 points in 26 games.

As a reminder, fans are invited to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to Friday’s game against Missouri and toss them on the ice after the first Fort Wayne goal. They will be collected for the Disorderly Bear Den, a non-profit charity.

Defenseman Curtis Leonard had the league’s best plus/minus rating in November – plus-14 – and will be honored at an upcoming game.

