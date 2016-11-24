Teddy Bear toss for K's coming

Fans are invited to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to Friday’s game against the Missouri Mavericks and toss them onto the ice after the Komets’ first goal.

Items from the Teddy Bear Toss will be collected for the Disorderly Bear Den, a non-profit charity for those in need.

As a reminder, from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum, the public is welcome to attend a viewing for Bob Chase, the Komets’ longtime broadcaster, who died Thursday at 90.

Services beyond that will be private.