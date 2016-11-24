November 28, 2016 6:05 PM
Teddy Bear toss for K's coming
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Teddy Bear toss for K's coming November 28, 2016 6:05 PM
- Chase's obituary information November 27, 2016 8:43 PM
- Former Komet Martin back from NHL November 27, 2016 7:10 PM
- Another poor game as Komets fall to Mallards November 26, 2016 10:14 PM
- Readying for K's vs. Mallards November 26, 2016 7:52 PM
- Broadcasters' tribute to Chase November 26, 2016 7:19 PM
- Komets crushed in Toledo November 25, 2016 10:18 PM
- Service details for Komets' Chase November 25, 2016 8:43 PM
- Nice gestures by other teams November 25, 2016 7:47 PM
- Martin called to NHL November 25, 2016 7:35 PM
- Patch to honor Chase November 24, 2016 11:44 PM
- What Komets said after winning 6-1 for Chase November 24, 2016 11:36 PM
Fans are invited to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to Friday’s game against the Missouri Mavericks and toss them onto the ice after the Komets’ first goal.
Items from the Teddy Bear Toss will be collected for the Disorderly Bear Den, a non-profit charity for those in need.
As a reminder, from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum, the public is welcome to attend a viewing for Bob Chase, the Komets’ longtime broadcaster, who died Thursday at 90.
Services beyond that will be private.