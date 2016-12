Teenage Komets fan dies

Jon Shepler, the Komets fan who Shawn Szydlowski promised to score a goal for Sunday, has died at 16.

Shepler was a lifelong Komets fan and had become close with Szydlowski, who had two goals and two assists in his honor against Utah and then made sure he got one of the pucks.

Shepler had bravely battled Duchenne muscular dystrophy throughout his life. He was surrounded by parents, uncles, aunts and cousins when he passed.