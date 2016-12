Terrific Szydlowski goal for K's

Shawn Szydlowski's goal on a penalty shot in the second period against the Utah Grizzlies was nothing short of terrific, and it's part of what's been a dominating performance so far for Fort Wayne. The Komets are up 3-0 heading into the third period.

It was the Komets’ first penalty shot since March 23 vs. Wheeling, when Szydlowski failed to score in a 1-0 victory. It was the first time they’ve scored on a penalty shot since the 2012 playoffs, when Mike Vaskivuo beat Wichita’s Bryan Hogan in the Central Hockey League.

Video of the goal is above.

Szydlowski has three points so far today.