Thomas called up to Cleveland

Well, it was only a matter of time. Kyle Thomas, who has 13 points in the last five games, has been called up from the Komets to Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

Thomas, who is coming off a hat trick in Sunday's 5-3 victory at Kalamazoo, Michigan, hasn't been in the AHL before and it's a meteoric rise for a player who was expected to be in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season.

Cleveland now has the Komets' top two scorers, Thomas and Shawn Szydlowski.

The Komets play tonight at Kalamazoo.

jcohn@jg.net