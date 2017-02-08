February 14, 2017 11:43 AM
Thomas called up to Cleveland
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Thomas called up to Cleveland February 14, 2017 11:43 AM
- Thomas is on a roll for K's February 13, 2017 9:13 PM
- Video: Komets' victory at Kalamazoo February 12, 2017 9:19 PM
- Big day for Thomas in Komets' win February 12, 2017 6:11 PM
- What K's coach was mad about February 11, 2017 11:38 PM
- With coach ejected, K's lose in overtime February 11, 2017 11:08 PM
- City native, son of ex-Komet up for award February 11, 2017 8:28 PM
- Praise for newest K's after victory February 10, 2017 11:57 PM
- Newcomers shine in Komets' OT victory February 10, 2017 11:04 PM
- Ewanyk on the ice February 10, 2017 8:08 PM
- Vail now with Norfolk, more on K's February 09, 2017 8:05 PM
- Komets release Mantha February 08, 2017 5:20 PM
Well, it was only a matter of time. Kyle Thomas, who has 13 points in the last five games, has been called up from the Komets to Cleveland of the American Hockey League.
Thomas, who is coming off a hat trick in Sunday's 5-3 victory at Kalamazoo, Michigan, hasn't been in the AHL before and it's a meteoric rise for a player who was expected to be in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season.
Cleveland now has the Komets' top two scorers, Thomas and Shawn Szydlowski.
The Komets play tonight at Kalamazoo.
jcohn@jg.net