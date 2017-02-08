Thomas is on a roll for K's

Kyle Thomas, who is coming off a hat trick with an assist and a fight in Sunday's 5-3 victory at Kalamazoo, Michigan, sure is on a roll. He has tallied a point in five straight games, totaling four goals and 13 points.

If you are going to Tuesday's game at Kalamazoo, the ice will be colored pink for Valentine's Day and to raise awareness for breast-cancer research. The Komets played on purple ice Saturday at Cincinnati and that was also for cancer awareness.

The Komets play host to Kalamazoo on Friday and Brampton on Saturday. Before the Saturday game, they will retire the No. 91 for former captain Colin Chaulk, now Brampton's coach. That should be a good crowd; it's also Report Card Night and those with "A" or equivalent grades get a free ticket by bringing a report card or note from a teacher to the Coliseum box office. They will also have a chance at $1,000 for education.

