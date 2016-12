Thorne to return to Komets

Stephon Thorne, who helped the Komets to the 2012 Central Hockey League championship, announced he's coming back.

"This year has been very interesting a lot of ups and downs but I couldn't be more grateful n honored to put on a @FWKomets jersey again," he wrote on Twitter.

Thorne had seven goals and eight points in 14 games this season with Fayetteville and Evansville of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

jcohn@jg.net