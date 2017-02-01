Vail now with Norfolk, more on K's

Brady Vail, who was traded by the Komets to the Idaho Steelheads on Tuesday, has already been flipped to the Norfolk Admirals for all-star defenseman Aaron Harstad. The Komets, by the way, play host to Norfolk on March 22.

Much has changed for the Komets since their last game, a 6-4 victory Saturday over the Indy Fuel. They traded Vail for forwards Travis Ewanyk and Colin Mulvey, got back forward Trevor Cheek from Tucson of the American Hockey League, and released goalie P.J. Musico and forward Devin Mantha.

The Komets have won 4 of 5 games heading into Friday's game at Memorial Coliseum against Indy. They continue to be without defenseman Bobby Shea, who is with Rochester and currently out with a lower-body injury, and defenseman Gabriel Beaupre, who has been out since Nov. 13 with a concussion.

An interesting note on Mulvey: He was the victim of a huge Jordon Southorn check in the 2-1 Game 6 victory over Cincinnati last season, which was really a big play in setting the momentum for the victory in the game at the Coliseum and, consequently, the first-round series.

