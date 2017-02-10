February 14, 2017 11:04 PM
Video: Komets' loss on pink ice
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Check out the video highlights from the Komets' 3-1 loss today at Kalamazoo, Michigan. Jason Binkley was the only player to score for the Komets, who play the Kalamazoo Wings for a third straight game on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
