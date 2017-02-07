 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

February 12, 2017 9:19 PM

Video: Komets' victory at Kalamazoo

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Here are the video highlights from the Komets' 5-3 victory today at Kalamazoo, Michigan, during which Kyle Thomas had three goals, an assist and a fight. The teams meet again Tuesday at Kalamazoo.

jcohn@jg.net

