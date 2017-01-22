Wacky game ends with K's winning

Garrett Thompson, Mike Embach and Mike Cazzola scored in the final 4:35 to cement a 6-4 victory for the Komets over the Central Division-worst Indy Fuel, in a wild game tonight in front of 5,526 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

A night after they had a season-high 48 shots in a 4-3 victory over Rapid City at Memorial Coliseum, the Komets’ offense was even more prolific with 51 shots on Indy (14-29-3), which has lost four of its last five games and is 0-4-0 against the Komets (26-14-4) this season.

The back-and-forth game saw problems with the clock, a second puck find its way onto the ice during play, the Komets squander a 2-1 lead and Indy take a 4-3 lead on Matt Rupert’s goal 8:02 into the third period.

Thompson tied it with a power-play goal at 15:25, Embach scored at 17:33 and Cazzola tallied an empty-net goal at 18:50 as Fort Wayne won for the third time in its last four games. Cazzola, who had two goals and an assist, is now tied with Toledo’s Tyson Spink for the ECHL rookie scoring lead with 50 points. Embach has three goals in the last two games.

Garrett Bartus stopped 26 of 30 shots for the Komets, who scored on 2 of 4 power plays. Indy was 2 for 5, as the teams combined for 72 penalty minutes. That included a wild second-period fight that saw Fort Wayne’s Cody Sol and Indy’s Chris Williams earn game misconducts, while Taylor Crunk and Raphael Corriveau also dropped the gloves. Williams, who totaled 20 penalty minutes, had fought Kyle Flemington in the first period.

Kyle Thomas had a goal and three points and Devin Mantha also scored for Fort Wayne, which is 10 points back of Toledo for the division lead and plays host to Indy at 8 p.m. Friday.

Alex Wideman, Tyler Barnes and Josh Shalla also scored for Indy, has a worse record than every team except Elmira.

