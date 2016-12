Weber, Hartzell in for K's

Defenseman Will Weber is on the ice for warmups and looks as if he’ll be back in the lineup for the Komets after he had been out with a groin injury. Also, it looks as if Eric Hartzell will get the start in net against the Indy Fuel.

When these teams last met, Nov. 4, Hartzell had a 31-save shutout in a 4-0 victory for the Komets.

Indy is on a dismal 0-11-1 run under first-year coach Bernie John.