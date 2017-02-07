 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

February 11, 2017 11:38 PM

What K's coach was mad about

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Here is video of the play that preceded Komets coach Gary Graham getting ejected in the second period of tonight's 5-4 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Christaan Minella checks Will Weber headfirst into the boards and then the Cyclones score. Graham was tossed for arguing with the referee.

