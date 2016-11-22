What Komets said after winning 6-1 for Chase

Komets coach Gary Graham and his players had plenty to say about their 6-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings, on the day legendary broadcaster Bob Chase died at 90 from congestive heart failure.

“There was a lot on my mind personally. I probably got 100 text messages or so saying, ‘Go get Bob Chase a win.’ So there was a lot of pressure to get a win,” coach Gary Graham said. “But I didn’t want to (pressure) the boys, so I shared that with them afterward. It was like the pressure of winning Game 7 against Cincinnati last season in the first round of the playoffs. It was that type of pressure. I wanted us to deliver a win for Bob’s family and for Bob, but we couldn’t make it all about that and have the guys playing tight. … The guys did a great job. They were playing with a lot of hearty and passion and it was rewarding for us to have a special night tonight.”

Asked what Chase meant to him, Graham said he wouldn’t have the Komets’ job without Chase having lobbied for him.

“A lot of fans questioned the decision to hire me with so little head-coaching experience, just a year in Pensacola,” Graham said. “Bob was always my biggest supporter, my biggest fan, and I know Bob did a lot to push it over the top with the management here. … That year, we struggled at the beginning and I was putting a lot of pressure on myself. He saw that and was calling me constantly to make sure I was OK and that I was keeping my head above it. He’d tell me, ‘It’s going to work out.’ That was a tough time in my coaching life, to be honest with you, and he helped me get through it.”

Kyle Thomas, who had two goals and two assists tonight, had this to say: “Obviously, we were playing with heavy hearts. Everyone loves Chaser. He was a part of this organization, a part of Komets hockey, for a long time. Obviously, we wanted to go out there and win it for him. We took care of business and did what we had to do to get the two points.”

After all the pregame ceremonies, including a 7-minute emotional video tribute to Chase, it wasn’t easy for the players to perform as well as they did.

“For the emotional guys on the team, (the pregame tribute) hit them in the heart. But we’re professionals and once the game got going, we put it to the back of our minds and tried to work our hardest and get the win for Chaser. Once we got the score up, there was a lot of pressure off us,” captain Jamie Schaafsma said.

“Graham didn’t say, ‘Go get the win for Chaser.’ But everyone knows how important he was to this organization, and we definitely wanted to dedicate this game to him and get him the win.”

On a personal note, I must say, it really hit me when I was taking the elevator to the press box. I covered over 1,000 games sitting next to Bob. There were countless games on the road, where he and I were the only members of the Fort Wayne contingent. We had a habit of helping one another out, if I needed information, or if he needed statistics, and I think he always respected my point of view on stories, even if they were critical of the team he loved. It will always feel weird to be at a Komets game without him.