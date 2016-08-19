BLACK+DECKER™ recalls electric blowervacuum/mulchers due to the fan cover can unlatch unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

The recall involves BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 electric blower/vacuum/mulchers with model numbers BV5600, BV6000 and BV6600. The model number and “Type 1” are printed on the name plate on the right side of the motor housing. Only “Type 1” blower/vacuum/mulchers are included in this recall. They are orange with black accents, a black fan cover and a two-speed switch. They were sold with a blower tube, a vacuum tube and a reusable collection bag. Model BV6600 also has a rake attachment.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact BLACK+DECKER for a free repair kit, which includes a replacement fan cover.

Consumers can contact BLACK+DECKER toll-free at 866-937-9805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.blackanddecker.com and click on Safety Recalls for more information. Consumers can also email the firm at recall@sbdinc.com.

The blower/vacuum/mulchers were sold at Lowes and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from May 2013 through September 2016 for between $70 and $90.