Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with NOOK Tablet 7

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters and register online for a free replacement adapter along with a Barnes & Noble $5 gift card. Once registered, consumers will be able to print a pre-paid UPS label to return the recalled adapters to Barnes & Noble. Consumers will receive replacement adapters in the mail. Until a replacement adapter is received, consumers are advised to charge their NOOK Tablet 7” through their computer using a USB cable.
This recall involves the black power adapter sold with the NOOK Tablet 7”. The adapter bears markings: model number TPA-95A050100UU, manufacture date 201610. The NOOK Tablet 7” model number BNTV450 is located on the back of the NOOK.
Consumers can contact Barnes & Noble toll-free at 877-886-5025 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.barnesandnoble.com and click on “Product Recalls” listed at the bottom of the page.
Barnes & Noble has received four reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing the metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.
The adapters were sold at Barnes & Noble stores and online at www.barnesandnoble.com from November 2016 to January 2017 for about $50.