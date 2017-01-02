Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with NOOK Tablet 7 due to the power adapter casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing an electric shock hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters and register online for a free replacement adapter along with a Barnes & Noble $5 gift card. Once registered, consumers will be able to print a pre-paid UPS label to return the recalled adapters to Barnes & Noble. Consumers will receive replacement adapters in the mail. Until a replacement adapter is received, consumers are advised to charge their NOOK Tablet 7” through their computer using a USB cable.

This recall involves the black power adapter sold with the NOOK Tablet 7”. The adapter bears markings: model number TPA-95A050100UU, manufacture date 201610. The NOOK Tablet 7” model number BNTV450 is located on the back of the NOOK.

Consumers can contact Barnes & Noble toll-free at 877-886-5025 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.barnesandnoble.com and click on “Product Recalls” listed at the bottom of the page.

Barnes & Noble has received four reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing the metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.

The adapters were sold at Barnes & Noble stores and online at www.barnesandnoble.com from November 2016 to January 2017 for about $50.