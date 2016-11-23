More Instant Recall
- Cuisinart food processors recalled by Conair December 15, 2016 4:46 PM
- Barnett Outdoors recalls crossbows December 15, 2016 12:24 PM
- Yankee Candle recalls Luminous Candles Collection December 15, 2016 12:20 PM
- Masterbuilt recalls LP Masterbuilt and Cabela’s 7-in-1 gas smokers December 15, 2016 12:13 PM
- Remington brand gasoline chainsaws recalled December 15, 2016 10:42 AM
- Craftsman brand gasoline chainsaws recalled December 15, 2016 10:36 AM
- Target re-announces recall of Menorahs December 06, 2016 4:51 PM
- Gree reannounces dehumidifier recall following 450 fires and $19 million in property damage December 05, 2016 9:42 AM
- Summit recalls climbing treestands December 05, 2016 9:36 AM
- IMUSA recalls espresso makers December 05, 2016 9:31 AM
- National Steak and Poultry recalls ready-to-eat chicken that may be undercooked December 05, 2016 6:15 AM
- Six brands of dry carpet cleaning powder recalled by Milliken November 23, 2016 11:00 AM
Barnett Outdoors recalls crossbows due to the sensor that senses whether an arrow is properly loaded can malfunction, which can cause the crossbow to fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crossbows and contact the firm for a free replacement trigger with a nock sensor.
This recall involves six models of Barnett crossbows that can be identified by their model numbers printed on the limbs of the riser and dome label on the bow. The following crossbows are included in the recall:
Name of Products available here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Barnett-Outdoors-Recalls-Crossbows
Consumers can contact: Barnett Outdoors at 800-234-4907 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or online at www.barnettoutdoors.com and click on “Crossbow Recall” for more information.
The crossbows were sold at Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dicks Sporting Goods and other retailers and dealers nationwide from April 2016 through November 2016 for between $800 and $1,600.