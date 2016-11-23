Barnett Outdoors recalls crossbows due to the sensor that senses whether an arrow is properly loaded can malfunction, which can cause the crossbow to fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crossbows and contact the firm for a free replacement trigger with a nock sensor.

This recall involves six models of Barnett crossbows that can be identified by their model numbers printed on the limbs of the riser and dome label on the bow. The following crossbows are included in the recall:

Name of Products available here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Barnett-Outdoors-Recalls-Crossbows

Consumers can contact: Barnett Outdoors at 800-234-4907 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or online at www.barnettoutdoors.com and click on “Crossbow Recall” for more information.

The crossbows were sold at Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dicks Sporting Goods and other retailers and dealers nationwide from April 2016 through November 2016 for between $800 and $1,600.