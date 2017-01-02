 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGInstant Recall

  • Recalled Swivel Dining chair
  • Recalled Swivel Lounge chair
  • La-Z-Boy tag is located on the back of the chairs
  • La-Z-Boy tag is located on the back of the chairs
February 02, 2017 3:02 PM

Brown Jordan Services recalls swivel patio chairs

Brown Jordan Services recalls swivel patio chairs due to the base of the chair can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to users.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Brown Jordan Services for a free repair kit.

This recall involves La-Z-Boy Kayla swivel dining and lounge patio chairs. The chairs are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base. The chairs have dark blue fabric covered cushions. La-Z-Boy is printed on a gold-colored tag on the back of the chairs. The chairs were sold in a four-piece lounge set and a five-piece dining set.

Consumers can contact Brown Jordan Services toll-free at 855-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday or online at www.bjsoutdoor.com can click on “Customer Care” and then “Recall Information” for more information.

The chairs were sold exclusively online at Sears.com from January 2016 through July 2016 for about $1,260 for the four-piece lounge set and $1,300 for the five-piece dining set.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition