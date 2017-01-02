More Instant Recall
- Brown Jordan Services recalls swivel patio chairs February 02, 2017 3:02 PM
- Casual Living Worldwide recalls swivel patio chairs February 02, 2017 3:00 PM
- Bar chairs sold at Lowe’s Stores recalled February 02, 2017 3:04 AM
- Bolton Furniture recalls Two Over Two 4-drawer dressers February 02, 2017 3:00 AM
- Dunkin’ Donuts recalls glass tumblers January 11, 2017 4:15 PM
- Michaels recalls Lumière brand rock salt lamps January 11, 2017 4:08 PM
- Toshiba expands recall of Panasonic laptop computer battery packs January 04, 2017 2:31 PM
- Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts January 04, 2017 2:19 PM
- Tea Collection recalls children's knit denim jackets January 02, 2017 8:00 AM
- GLOPO recalls children's Joyrider three-wheeled scooters January 02, 2017 7:44 AM
- Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles January 02, 2017 7:40 AM
- Zebra Technologies recalls power supply units for thermal printers January 02, 2017 6:51 AM
Brown Jordan Services recalls swivel patio chairs due to the base of the chair can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to users.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Brown Jordan Services for a free repair kit.
This recall involves La-Z-Boy Kayla swivel dining and lounge patio chairs. The chairs are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base. The chairs have dark blue fabric covered cushions. La-Z-Boy is printed on a gold-colored tag on the back of the chairs. The chairs were sold in a four-piece lounge set and a five-piece dining set.
Consumers can contact Brown Jordan Services toll-free at 855-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday or online at www.bjsoutdoor.com can click on “Customer Care” and then “Recall Information” for more information.The chairs were sold exclusively online at Sears.com from January 2016 through July 2016 for about $1,260 for the four-piece lounge set and $1,300 for the five-piece dining set.