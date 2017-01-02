Brown Jordan Services recalls swivel patio chairs due to the base of the chair can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to users.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Brown Jordan Services for a free repair kit.

This recall involves La-Z-Boy Kayla swivel dining and lounge patio chairs. The chairs are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base. The chairs have dark blue fabric covered cushions. La-Z-Boy is printed on a gold-colored tag on the back of the chairs. The chairs were sold in a four-piece lounge set and a five-piece dining set.

Consumers can contact Brown Jordan Services toll-free at 855-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday or online at www.bjsoutdoor.com can click on “Customer Care” and then “Recall Information” for more information.