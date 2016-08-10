More Instant Recall
- Cree recalls LED T8 Lamps due to burn Hazard; Includes T8 lamps provided as replacements in previous recall August 28, 2016 8:30 AM
- Mars Retail Group recalls M&M’S-branded jewelry due to violation of lead standard August 28, 2016 8:25 AM
- Whirlpool recalls microwaves due to fire hazard August 28, 2016 8:21 AM
- J.D. North America recalls all Power portable gasoline generators August 28, 2016 8:16 AM
- Ford recalls more than 88,000 vehicles because of stalling problem August 24, 2016 1:04 PM
- Infant building sets recalled August 23, 2016 6:10 PM
- McDonald's recalls millions of Happy Meal fitness bands August 23, 2016 10:57 AM
- Hyundai, Mitsubishi issue recalls August 21, 2016 6:56 AM
- Football helmets recalled August 19, 2016 12:00 PM
- SpeeCo recalls fence wire stretchers August 14, 2016 1:24 PM
- SpeeCo recalls fence wire stretchers August 14, 2016 1:24 PM
- Kohler Power Systems recalls portable generators August 10, 2016 8:45 AM
Cree recalls LED T8 Lamps due to the recalled lamps can overheat and melt, posing a burn hazard.
The recall involves Cree LED T8 Replacement Lamps, including lamps that were provided as free replacements for a previous recall in June 2015 and new lamps sold since the recall. These lamps are used indoors to replace traditional two-pin T8 fluorescent tubes. The white lamps have a cylindrical shape and measure 48 inches long. “Cree,” “BT848 Series Lamp,” the product number and a four-digit date code are printed on the lamp or on a white label affixed to the lamp.
Consumers should immediately stop using, disconnect or switch off the fixture, remove the recalled lamp, put it in a safe place and contact Cree to receive a full refund. If consumers have received a free replacement lamp as part of the previous 2015 recall, they also should stop using the replacement lamps and contact Cree.
Consumers can contact Cree toll-free at 888-338-7883 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at T8Rledlamps@cree.com or online at www.cree.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
|
Product Number
|
Lamp Description
|
Date Codes
|
BT848-17027FLW-BDG13-2C100
|
Linear LED T8 Replacement Lamp, 4 Ft, 1700 Lm, 2700K, 1-pack, US
|
06/15
07/15
08/15
09/15
10/15
11/15
12/15
01/16
02/16
03/16
04/16
05/16
|
BT848-17040FLW-BDG13-2C100
|
Linear LED T8 Replacement Lamp, 4 Ft, 1700 Lm, 4000K, 1-pack, US
|
BT848-17027FLW-BDG13-2C120
|
Linear LED T8 Replacement Lamp, 4 Ft, 1700 Lm, 2700K,10-pack, US
|
BT848-17040FLW-BDG13-2C120
|
Linear LED T8 Replacement Lamp, 4 Ft, 1700 Lm, 4000K, 10-pack, US
The replacement lamps were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from September 2015 through May 2016 for about $23 per tube and $230 per 10-pack. This recall includes LED T8 lamps consumers received as free replacements from June 2015 through May 2016 for the previous recall.