Cree recalls LED T8 Lamps due to burn Hazard; Includes T8 lamps provided as replacements in previous recall

Cree recalls LED T8 Lamps due to the recalled lamps can overheat and melt, posing a burn hazard.

The recall involves Cree LED T8 Replacement Lamps, including lamps that were provided as free replacements for a previous recall in June 2015 and new lamps sold since the recall. These lamps are used indoors to replace traditional two-pin T8 fluorescent tubes. The white lamps have a cylindrical shape and measure 48 inches long. “Cree,” “BT848 Series Lamp,” the product number and a four-digit date code are printed on the lamp or on a white label affixed to the lamp.

Consumers should immediately stop using, disconnect or switch off the fixture, remove the recalled lamp, put it in a safe place and contact Cree to receive a full refund. If consumers have received a free replacement lamp as part of the previous 2015 recall, they also should stop using the replacement lamps and contact Cree.

Consumers can contact Cree toll-free at 888-338-7883 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at T8Rledlamps@cree.com or online at www.cree.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Product Number Lamp Description Date Codes BT848-17027FLW-BDG13-2C100 Linear LED T8 Replacement Lamp, 4 Ft, 1700 Lm, 2700K, 1-pack, US 06/15 07/15 08/15 09/15 10/15 11/15 12/15 01/16 02/16 03/16 04/16 05/16 BT848-17040FLW-BDG13-2C100 Linear LED T8 Replacement Lamp, 4 Ft, 1700 Lm, 4000K, 1-pack, US BT848-17027FLW-BDG13-2C120 Linear LED T8 Replacement Lamp, 4 Ft, 1700 Lm, 2700K,10-pack, US BT848-17040FLW-BDG13-2C120 Linear LED T8 Replacement Lamp, 4 Ft, 1700 Lm, 4000K, 10-pack, US

The replacement lamps were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from September 2015 through May 2016 for about $23 per tube and $230 per 10-pack. This recall includes LED T8 lamps consumers received as free replacements from June 2015 through May 2016 for the previous recall.