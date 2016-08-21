- HEOS Go Pack with speaker.
- Recalled Denon's HEOS 1 Go Pack lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack, black
- Recalled Denon's HEOS 1 Go Pack lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs, white
- HEOS, the model and serial numbers are located on bottom of base.
September 21, 2016 3:51 PM
Denon recalls HEOS 1 Go Pack rechargeable battery packs
More Instant Recall
- Denon recalls HEOS 1 Go Pack rechargeable battery packs September 21, 2016 3:51 PM
- BLACK+DECKER™ recalls electric blowervacuum/mulchers September 13, 2016 5:04 PM
- Polaris recalls RZR XP turbo recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) September 04, 2016 8:34 AM
- Samsung recalls Galaxy Note 7 after battery explosions September 02, 2016 6:58 AM
- Cree recalls LED T8 Lamps due to burn Hazard; Includes T8 lamps provided as replacements in previous recall August 28, 2016 8:30 AM
- Mars Retail Group recalls M&M’S-branded jewelry due to violation of lead standard August 28, 2016 8:25 AM
- Whirlpool recalls microwaves due to fire hazard August 28, 2016 8:21 AM
- J.D. North America recalls all Power portable gasoline generators August 28, 2016 8:16 AM
- Ford recalls more than 88,000 vehicles because of stalling problem August 24, 2016 1:04 PM
- Infant building sets recalled August 23, 2016 6:10 PM
- McDonald's recalls millions of Happy Meal fitness bands August 23, 2016 10:57 AM
- Hyundai, Mitsubishi issue recalls August 21, 2016 6:56 AM
Denon recalls HEOS 1 Go Pack rechargeable battery packs due to the battery can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazards.
The recall involves Denon's HEOS 1 Go Pack lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs for wireless speakers. Only HEOS 1 Go Packs with a 10-character alpha-numeric serial number beginning with 5 or 601G91 and ending with 3517 through 4004 are included in the recall; the battery packs are black or white, hexagon-shaped and have four blue LED lights and a power button. HEOS, the model and serial numbers are printed on the bottom. Only the speaker battery is being recalled.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact Denon for a free replacement battery pack, including shipping.
Consumers can contact Denon toll-free at 844 -759-1987 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at https://usa.denon.com and click on "Product Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.
The battery packs were sold at Best Buy (Magnolia), Brookstone and online at BestBuy.com and Amazon.com from May 2015 through June 2016 for about $100.