Denon recalls HEOS 1 Go Pack rechargeable battery packs due to the battery can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves Denon's HEOS 1 Go Pack lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs for wireless speakers. Only HEOS 1 Go Packs with a 10-character alpha-numeric serial number beginning with 5 or 601G91 and ending with 3517 through 4004 are included in the recall; the battery packs are black or white, hexagon-shaped and have four blue LED lights and a power button. HEOS, the model and serial numbers are printed on the bottom. Only the speaker battery is being recalled.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact Denon for a free replacement battery pack, including shipping.

Consumers can contact Denon toll-free at 844 -759-1987 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at https://usa.denon.com and click on "Product Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.

The battery packs were sold at Best Buy (Magnolia), Brookstone and online at BestBuy.com and Amazon.com from May 2015 through June 2016 for about $100.