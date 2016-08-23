FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011, file photo shows a Ford sign at the Salem Ford dealership in Salem, N.H. Ford announced Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, that the company is recalling about 74,000 Focus hatchback cars with manual transmissions in the U.S. and Canada because the hatches can be unlatched too easily while the cars are moving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
September 28, 2016 12:54 PM
Ford recalls Focus hatchbacks for latch-release problem
Associated Press
DETROIT -- Ford is recalling about 74,000 Focus hatchback cars with manual transmissions in the U.S. and Canada because the hatches can be unlatched too easily while the cars are moving.
The recall covers certain Focus hatchback and RS vehicles from the 2013 through 2017 model years. The company says the hatch can be unlocked and unlatched by pushing a single button when the cars are traveling under 4 mph. Federal safety standards require two actions to unlock doors and operate the latch release.
Ford says it doesn't know of any accidents or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will reprogram a control module at no cost to the owners.