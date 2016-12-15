More Instant Recall
GLOPO recalls children's Joyrider three-wheeled scooters due to the front wheels of the scooter can detach when riding, posing a fall hazard.
This recall involves Joyrider three-wheeled scooters for children. They have a low, foot-gripping deck, multicolored handgrips, and an adjustable metal T-bar handle. The scooters are made of metal and plastic and come in a variety of colors. The tracking label sticker can be found on the back of the scooter, with batch PO number of G20140423. Recalled model numbers are: GT5048R, GT5110R, GT5121R, GT5124R, GT5125R, GT5122R, GT5117R, GT5123R. Model numbers can be found on the bottom of the scooter base, on the receipt and on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using recalled scooters and contact GLOPO for instructions on receiving a free repair kit.
Consumers can contact GLOPO toll-free at 855-965-1704 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.GlopoUsa.com and click on "Online Form" for more information.
The scooters were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2014 through January 2016 for about $80 and at Zulily.com from June 2014 through July 2015 for about $50.