Gree reannounces dehumidifier recall following 450 fires and $19 million in property damage; brand names include Frigidaire, Soleus Air, Kenmore and others

The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing serious fire and burn hazards to consumers.

This recall involves 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. Recalled model numbers and date codes are listed below. The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Gree toll-free at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.greeusa.com and click on Recall for more information.

To view model information go here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Gree-Reannounces-Dehumidifier-Recall-Following-450-Fires-and-19-Million-in-Property-Damage?

There have been more than 2,000 reported incidents of dehumidifiers overheating. About 450 fires have been reported, resulting in more than $19 million in property damage.