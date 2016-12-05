IMUSA recalls espresso makers due to the filler cap at the top of the unit can crack and allow steam to escape, posing a risk of burns to the user. In addition, the cap can pop off unexpectedly as a result of pressure buildup, posing an impact injury risk to a bystander.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso makers and contact IMUSA for a free replacement filler cap.

Consumers can contact IMUSA toll-free at 844-750-4165 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bowlesverna.com or online at www.imusausa.com and click on "Recall" at the top of the page for more information.

This recall involves IMUSA espresso makers. The black or gray and black espresso makers have model numbers GAU-18200 and GAU-18201. The caps on the recalled espresso makers have date codes "201407" to "201411" The model number and date code are printed on a rating label on the bottom of the espresso maker. "IMUSA" is printed on the on front of the espresso maker.

The firm has received 43 incidents including one report of a consumer who sustained burns to his hand from steam escaping through a crack in the cap.

The espresso makers were sold at Kmart, Sears, Target and other stores nationwide from July 2014 through November 2014 for between $30 and $45.