La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies

Monroe, Mich.-based La-Z-Boy Inc. is recalling about 2,500 power supplies.
The units' covers can crack within the screw housing and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing electrical components, posing a shock hazard to users. Consumers should immediately stop using the power supplies to power the lift chairs and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement power supply.
To reach La-Z-Boy, call 855-592-9087 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.la-z-boy.com and click on the Recall button for more information.
The power supplies were sold at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and independent furniture stores nationwide and online at la-z-boy.com from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $1,900 and $2,800. The power supplies were also sold separately for about $170 and provided free under warranty as replacements for use with previously-purchased chairs.