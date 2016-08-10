Mars Retail Group recalls M&M’S-branded jewelry due to violation of lead standard

More Instant Recall
Mars Retail Group recalls M&M’S-branded jewelry due to the jewelry can contain high levels of lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jewelry, place the items out of the reach of children, and contact M&M’S World or visit an M&M’S World store to return the jewelry for a full refund.
The recall involves all M&M-branded jewelry, including some children’s jewelry. Recalled items include earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces sold between May 2015 and July 2016. Jewelry items included in the recall have the M&M’S logo “M” as a charm or other feature.
Consumers can contact M&M’S World at 866-915-5058 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.mmsworld.com and click on the “Product Safety & Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information.The jewelry was sold at: M&M’S® World Stores in New York; Orlando, Fla.; Las Vegas; and Henderson, Nev. from May 2015 to June 2016 for between $6 and $18.