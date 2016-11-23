Masterbuilt recalls LP Masterbuilt and Cabela’s 7-in-1 gas smokers due to the smoker’s gas hose can disconnect posing a fire hazard.

The recalled Masterbuilt 7-in-1 smoker comes in green or stainless steel with a Cabela’s logo, or black with Masterbuilt logo. The three-piece cylindrical body design consists of a lid, center body, and base which sits on the LP gas burner stand. It also has a porcelain flame disk bowl, water bowl, cooking grates, 10- quart pot and basket, thermometer, burner, a PVC hose and weighs about 32 pounds.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled smoker and contact Masterbuilt for a free replacement rubber LP gas hose.

Consumers can contact Masterbuilt at 800-489-1581, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.masterbuilt.com and click on Support then choose Contact on the upper right hand corner of the page for more information.

Incidents/Injuries: Masterbuilt has received five reports of the PVC gas hose becoming disconnected during use, including one report of property damage from a fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

The smokers were sold at Army, Air Force Exchange, Cabela’s, Gander Mountain and other stores nationwide and online at http://www.Amazon.com from April 2011 to October 2016 for about $150 to $200.