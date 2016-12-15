- Polaris 2014 Sportsman Touring 570 Bright White
- Polaris 2015 Sportsman Touring 570 SP Blue Fire
- Polaris 2015 Sportsman X2 570 EPS Indy Red
- Polaris 2016 Sportsman X2 570 EPS Sage Green
Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to the air intake duct can contact the fuel rail and cause a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.
This recall involves model year 2014 through 2016 Sportsman 570 Touring and X2 model ATVs and model year 2017 Sportsman 570 6x6 model ATVs. The recalled ATVs have one or two seats with four or six tires. "Sportsman" and the model type are printed on the side of the steering column and "Polaris" is printed near the front grill. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The vehicle identification numbers (VIN) are printed on the front or rear frame near the back tire. Recalled VIN numbers are at www.polaris.com. View Models here: https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Polaris-Recalls-Sportsman-570-All-Terrain-Vehicles
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Consumers can contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on "Off-Road Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.
The ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2013 through December 2016 for between $7,700 and $11,000.