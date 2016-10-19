Six brands of dry carpet cleaning powder recalled by Milliken due to the dry carpet cleaning powder can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in immunocompromised individuals. Consumers with healthy immune systems are generally not affected by the bacteria.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dry carpet cleaner and contact Milliken to receive a free replacement.

Consumers can contact Milliken toll-free at 888-770-7142 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.captureclean.com and click on “Capture Carpet and Rug Dry Cleaner has issued a Recall” at the top of the page or at www.milliken.com and click on “Carpet Cleaner Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves Arm & Hammer, Capture, Healthy Home, Oreck, Resista and Riccar brands of dry carpet cleaners. The powder can be sprinkled on carpets and rugs to clean and deodorize them. The dry carpet cleaner was sold in various sizes and lot numbers. The lot number is printed on stickers on each container marked with a letter followed by the five-digit lot number. Capture and Resista brand dry carpet cleaners were sold individually and as part of a cleaning kit including a pre-mist spray and a brush.

Brand Name Lot Numbers Description Arm & Hammer 15317, 16004, 16020, 16039, 16067, 16095, 16119, 56610, 59962, 56832, 56823 Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Dry Carpet Cleaner, 18 oz. Capture 15194 through 15365 16001 through 16237 56596, 56608, 56694, 56780, 56786, 56842 Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 8 lb. pail Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaning Kit, 4 lb. Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 4 lb. pail Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaning Kit, 2.5 lb. Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 2.5 lb. pail Capture Carpet & Rug Total Care Kit, 1 lb. Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 1 lb. Healthy Home 16118, 16138 Healthy Home Pet Carpet Dry Cleaner, 1 lb. Oreck 15215, 15216, 15257, 15292, 15338, 16013, 16055, 16088, 16117, 16167, 16168, 56667, 56668, 56728, 56729 Oreck Dry Carpet Cleaner, 9 lb. pail Oreck Dry Carpet Cleaner , 4 lb. pail Resista 15230, 16077, 16081, 56632 Resista Dry Carpet & Rug Cleaning Kit, 4 lb. Resista Dry Carpet & Rug Cleaner, 4 lb. Riccar 16119, 16139 Riccar Pet Dry Carpet Cleaner, 1 lb. Riccar Pet Dry Carpet Cleaner, 4 lb.

The cleaners were sold at Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, Oreck, Walmart and specialty carpet and vacuum stores nationwide from July 2015 through September 2016 for between $5 and $40 for the individual bottles or between $20 and $50 for a kit.