More Instant Recall
- Six brands of dry carpet cleaning powder recalled by Milliken November 23, 2016 11:00 AM
- Fiat Chrysler recalls vehicles for fuel leak, wiper problems November 18, 2016 12:26 PM
- Skidders Footwear recalls children's canvas tennis shoes November 16, 2016 4:46 PM
- IKEA recalls 29 million MALM and other models of chests and dressers November 08, 2016 2:36 PM
- Samsung recalls top-load washing machines November 08, 2016 1:59 PM
- Lithonia Lighting recalls BLT series commercial luminaires November 08, 2016 12:06 PM
- Dehumidifiers made by Midea recalled November 03, 2016 1:19 PM
- Pier 1 Imports recalls glass knobs November 03, 2016 1:03 PM
- Target recalls Halloween LED gel clings October 21, 2016 10:21 AM
- Husqvarna recalls lawn mowers October 19, 2016 4:11 PM
- Sherwood Marketing recalls 3 Squares rice and slow cookers October 19, 2016 4:02 PM
- Fiat Chrysler recalls 224K Jeeps; air bags may not work October 19, 2016 1:54 PM
Six brands of dry carpet cleaning powder recalled by Milliken due to the dry carpet cleaning powder can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in immunocompromised individuals. Consumers with healthy immune systems are generally not affected by the bacteria.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dry carpet cleaner and contact Milliken to receive a free replacement.
Consumers can contact Milliken toll-free at 888-770-7142 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.captureclean.com and click on “Capture Carpet and Rug Dry Cleaner has issued a Recall” at the top of the page or at www.milliken.com and click on “Carpet Cleaner Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Arm & Hammer, Capture, Healthy Home, Oreck, Resista and Riccar brands of dry carpet cleaners. The powder can be sprinkled on carpets and rugs to clean and deodorize them. The dry carpet cleaner was sold in various sizes and lot numbers. The lot number is printed on stickers on each container marked with a letter followed by the five-digit lot number. Capture and Resista brand dry carpet cleaners were sold individually and as part of a cleaning kit including a pre-mist spray and a brush.
|
Brand Name
|
Lot Numbers
|
Description
|
Arm & Hammer
|
15317, 16004, 16020, 16039, 16067, 16095, 16119, 56610, 59962, 56832, 56823
|
Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Dry Carpet Cleaner, 18 oz.
|
Capture
|
15194 through 15365 16001 through 16237
56596, 56608, 56694, 56780, 56786, 56842
|
Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 8 lb. pail
Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaning Kit, 4 lb.
Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 4 lb. pail
Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaning Kit, 2.5 lb.
Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 2.5 lb. pail
Capture Carpet & Rug Total Care Kit, 1 lb.
Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 1 lb.
|
Healthy Home
|
16118, 16138
|
Healthy Home Pet Carpet Dry Cleaner, 1 lb.
|
Oreck
|
15215, 15216, 15257, 15292, 15338, 16013, 16055, 16088, 16117, 16167, 16168, 56667, 56668, 56728, 56729
|
Oreck Dry Carpet Cleaner, 9 lb. pail
Oreck Dry Carpet Cleaner , 4 lb. pail
|
Resista
|
15230, 16077, 16081, 56632
|
Resista Dry Carpet & Rug Cleaning Kit, 4 lb.
Resista Dry Carpet & Rug Cleaner, 4 lb.
|
Riccar
|
16119, 16139
|
Riccar Pet Dry Carpet Cleaner, 1 lb.
Riccar Pet Dry Carpet Cleaner, 4 lb.
The cleaners were sold at Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, Oreck, Walmart and specialty carpet and vacuum stores nationwide from July 2015 through September 2016 for between $5 and $40 for the individual bottles or between $20 and $50 for a kit.