 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGInstant Recall

  • Capture dry carpet cleaner
  • Healthy Home dry carpet cleaner
  • Oreck dry carpet cleaner
  • Arm & Hammer dry carpet cleaner
  • Resista dry carpet cleaner
  • Riccar dry carpet cleaner
  • Location of lot number
November 23, 2016 11:00 AM

Six brands of dry carpet cleaning powder recalled by Milliken

More Instant Recall

Six brands of dry carpet cleaning powder recalled by Milliken due to the dry carpet cleaning powder can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in immunocompromised individuals. Consumers with healthy immune systems are generally not affected by the bacteria.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dry carpet cleaner and contact Milliken to receive a free replacement. 

Consumers can contact Milliken toll-free at 888-770-7142 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.captureclean.com and click on “Capture Carpet and Rug Dry Cleaner has issued a Recall” at the top of the page or at www.milliken.com and click on “Carpet Cleaner Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

 This recall involves Arm & Hammer, Capture, Healthy Home, Oreck, Resista and Riccar brands of dry carpet cleaners. The powder can be sprinkled on carpets and rugs to clean and deodorize them. The dry carpet cleaner was sold in various sizes and lot numbers. The lot number is printed on stickers on each container marked with a letter followed by the five-digit lot number. Capture and Resista brand dry carpet cleaners were sold individually and as part of a cleaning kit including a pre-mist spray and a brush.

Brand Name

Lot Numbers

Description

Arm & Hammer

15317, 16004, 16020, 16039, 16067, 16095, 16119, 56610, 59962, 56832, 56823

Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Dry Carpet Cleaner, 18 oz.

Capture

15194 through 15365 16001 through 16237

56596, 56608, 56694, 56780, 56786, 56842

Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 8 lb. pail

Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaning Kit, 4 lb.

Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 4 lb. pail

Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaning Kit, 2.5 lb.

Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 2.5 lb. pail

Capture Carpet & Rug Total Care Kit, 1 lb.

Capture Carpet & Rug Dry Cleaner, 1 lb.

 

Healthy Home

16118, 16138

Healthy Home Pet Carpet Dry Cleaner, 1 lb.

Oreck

15215, 15216, 15257, 15292, 15338, 16013, 16055, 16088, 16117, 16167, 16168, 56667, 56668, 56728, 56729

Oreck Dry Carpet Cleaner, 9 lb. pail

Oreck Dry Carpet Cleaner , 4 lb. pail

Resista

15230, 16077, 16081, 56632

Resista Dry Carpet & Rug Cleaning Kit, 4 lb.

Resista Dry Carpet & Rug Cleaner, 4 lb.

Riccar

16119, 16139

Riccar Pet Dry Carpet Cleaner, 1 lb.  

Riccar Pet Dry Carpet Cleaner, 4 lb.

 The cleaners were sold at Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, Oreck, Walmart and specialty carpet and vacuum stores nationwide from July 2015 through September 2016 for between $5 and $40 for the individual bottles or between $20 and $50 for a kit.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition