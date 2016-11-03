Summit recalls climbing treestands due to a weld in the treestand's frame can break during use, posing a fall hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the climbing treestands and contact Summit for instructions on returning the recalled product for a free replacement.

This recall involves Summit Treestands Explorer SD closed front climbing treestands used for hunting. The treestands have a metal frame, a suspended foam-padded seat in a camouflage pattern material and weighs about 20 pounds. The seat platform on the stand measures about 38 inches long by 22 inches wide and the foot platform on the stand measures 36 inches long by 20 inches wide. The recalled stand can be distinguished from other models by the size of the platform and by a bar that encircles the user and folds down flat for packing. The model also includes folding stirrups.

Consumers can contact Summit Treestands toll-free at 800-353-0634 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.summitstands.com and click on recalls for more information.

The treestands were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide during August 2016 for about $360.