More Instant Recall
- Gree reannounces dehumidifier recall following 450 fires and $19 million in property damage December 05, 2016 9:42 AM
- Summit recalls climbing treestands December 05, 2016 9:36 AM
- IMUSA recalls espresso makers December 05, 2016 9:31 AM
- National Steak and Poultry recalls ready-to-eat chicken that may be undercooked December 05, 2016 6:15 AM
- Six brands of dry carpet cleaning powder recalled by Milliken November 23, 2016 11:00 AM
- Fiat Chrysler recalls vehicles for fuel leak, wiper problems November 18, 2016 12:26 PM
- Skidders Footwear recalls children's canvas tennis shoes November 16, 2016 4:46 PM
- IKEA recalls 29 million MALM and other models of chests and dressers November 08, 2016 2:36 PM
- Samsung recalls top-load washing machines November 08, 2016 1:59 PM
- Lithonia Lighting recalls BLT series commercial luminaires November 08, 2016 12:06 PM
- Dehumidifiers made by Midea recalled November 03, 2016 1:19 PM
- Pier 1 Imports recalls glass knobs November 03, 2016 1:03 PM
This recall involves Summit Treestands Explorer SD closed front climbing treestands used for hunting. The treestands have a metal frame, a suspended foam-padded seat in a camouflage pattern material and weighs about 20 pounds. The seat platform on the stand measures about 38 inches long by 22 inches wide and the foot platform on the stand measures 36 inches long by 20 inches wide. The recalled stand can be distinguished from other models by the size of the platform and by a bar that encircles the user and folds down flat for packing. The model also includes folding stirrups.
Consumers can contact Summit Treestands toll-free at 800-353-0634 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.summitstands.com and click on recalls for more information.