Target re-announces recall of Menorahs due to the menorahs can melt when the candles are burning, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and return them to Target for a full refund.

This recall involves clear acrylic Hanukkah menorahs in a pyramid design that are 10.5 inches long, 1.2 inches wide and 2.3 inches high. Model number 240-14-0169 and bar code can be found on a round white label on the side of the menorah.

Consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT daily, online at www.target.com and click on "School/Stationery/Seasonal" on the product recalls page or the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page for more information.

The firm has received eight reports of the product melting, including three reports of fire. No property damage or injuries have been reported.

The Menorahs were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from October 2015 through December 2015 for about $20.