More Instant Recall
- Target re-announces recall of Menorahs December 06, 2016 4:51 PM
- Gree reannounces dehumidifier recall following 450 fires and $19 million in property damage December 05, 2016 9:42 AM
- Summit recalls climbing treestands December 05, 2016 9:36 AM
- IMUSA recalls espresso makers December 05, 2016 9:31 AM
- National Steak and Poultry recalls ready-to-eat chicken that may be undercooked December 05, 2016 6:15 AM
- Six brands of dry carpet cleaning powder recalled by Milliken November 23, 2016 11:00 AM
- Fiat Chrysler recalls vehicles for fuel leak, wiper problems November 18, 2016 12:26 PM
- Skidders Footwear recalls children's canvas tennis shoes November 16, 2016 4:46 PM
- IKEA recalls 29 million MALM and other models of chests and dressers November 08, 2016 2:36 PM
- Samsung recalls top-load washing machines November 08, 2016 1:59 PM
- Lithonia Lighting recalls BLT series commercial luminaires November 08, 2016 12:06 PM
- Dehumidifiers made by Midea recalled November 03, 2016 1:19 PM
Target re-announces recall of Menorahs due to the menorahs can melt when the candles are burning, posing a fire hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and return them to Target for a full refund.
This recall involves clear acrylic Hanukkah menorahs in a pyramid design that are 10.5 inches long, 1.2 inches wide and 2.3 inches high. Model number 240-14-0169 and bar code can be found on a round white label on the side of the menorah.
Consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT daily, online at www.target.com and click on "School/Stationery/Seasonal" on the product recalls page or the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page for more information.
The firm has received eight reports of the product melting, including three reports of fire. No property damage or injuries have been reported.
The Menorahs were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from October 2015 through December 2015 for about $20.