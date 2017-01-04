Target recalls Threshold patio benches due to the patio benches can collapse while in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

This recall involves Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set. The model number can be found on the front page of the product's assembly instructions or on the product's packaging. Name and Model Number can be found here: https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Target-Recalls-Patio-Benches.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled patio benches and return them to any Target store for a full refund for the bench. The benches were sold individually and as part of a set. Purchasers can continue to use the other pieces of the set which, in addition to the bench, included a table and four chairs. Purchasers of individual benches will be refunded the purchase price. Purchasers of sets will be refunded the price of the individual bench.



Consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, online at www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then on "Patio/Garden" on for more information, or the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page.



The benches were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2016 through July 2016 for about $150 for the benches and $1,000 for the dining sets when sold with the benches.







