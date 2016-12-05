More Instant Recall
- Tea Collection recalls children's knit denim jackets January 02, 2017 8:00 AM
- Aria Child recalls Qbit strollers December 20, 2016 5:02 PM
- Cuisinart food processors recalled by Conair December 15, 2016 4:46 PM
- Barnett Outdoors recalls crossbows December 15, 2016 12:24 PM
- Yankee Candle recalls Luminous Candles Collection December 15, 2016 12:20 PM
- Masterbuilt recalls LP Masterbuilt and Cabela’s 7-in-1 gas smokers December 15, 2016 12:13 PM
- Remington brand gasoline chainsaws recalled December 15, 2016 10:42 AM
- Craftsman brand gasoline chainsaws recalled December 15, 2016 10:36 AM
- Target re-announces recall of Menorahs December 06, 2016 4:51 PM
- Gree reannounces dehumidifier recall following 450 fires and $19 million in property damage December 05, 2016 9:42 AM
- Summit recalls climbing treestands December 05, 2016 9:36 AM
- IMUSA recalls espresso makers December 05, 2016 9:31 AM
Tea Collection recalls children's knit denim jackets due to the metal snaps on the jackets can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
This recall involves Tea Collection Inc. children's knit blue denim
jackets with metal buttons and snaps. A tag sewn inside the neck reads
"Tea." Style number 6F22400-405 is printed on a hangtag attached to the
garment. The jackets were sold in sizes XS to XL (sizes 2 through 12).
Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and contact Tea Collection Inc. to receive a full refund.
Consumers can contact Tea Collection toll-free at 866-374-8747 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@teacollection.com or online at www.teacollection.com and click on "product recall" for more information.
The jackets were sold at specialty and other stores nationwide from August 2016 through December 2016 for about $60.