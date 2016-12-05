Tea Collection recalls children's knit denim jackets due to the metal snaps on the jackets can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

This recall involves Tea Collection Inc. children's knit blue denim jackets with metal buttons and snaps. A tag sewn inside the neck reads "Tea." Style number 6F22400-405 is printed on a hangtag attached to the garment. The jackets were sold in sizes XS to XL (sizes 2 through 12).



Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and contact Tea Collection Inc. to receive a full refund.



Consumers can contact Tea Collection toll-free at 866-374-8747 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@teacollection.com or online at www.teacollection.com and click on "product recall" for more information.



The jackets were sold at specialty and other stores nationwide from August 2016 through December 2016 for about $60.





