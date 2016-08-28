October 07, 2016 6:17 PM
Turkey Hill recalls some Dutch Chocolate ice cream
The Journal Gazette
More Instant Recall
- Turkey Hill recalls some Dutch Chocolate ice cream October 07, 2016 6:17 PM
- Volvo recalls 44,000 vehicles; leak can cause airbag problem September 29, 2016 1:27 PM
- Ford recalls Focus hatchbacks for latch-release problem September 28, 2016 12:54 PM
- Tyson recalls 60 tons of chicken nuggets September 28, 2016 12:45 PM
- Denon recalls HEOS 1 Go Pack rechargeable battery packs September 21, 2016 3:51 PM
- BLACK+DECKER™ recalls electric blowervacuum/mulchers September 13, 2016 5:04 PM
- Polaris recalls RZR XP turbo recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) September 04, 2016 8:34 AM
- Samsung recalls Galaxy Note 7 after battery explosions September 02, 2016 6:58 AM
- Cree recalls LED T8 Lamps due to burn Hazard; Includes T8 lamps provided as replacements in previous recall August 28, 2016 8:30 AM
- Mars Retail Group recalls M&M’S-branded jewelry due to violation of lead standard August 28, 2016 8:25 AM
- Whirlpool recalls microwaves due to fire hazard August 28, 2016 8:21 AM
- J.D. North America recalls all Power portable gasoline generators August 28, 2016 8:16 AM
Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania, said tonight it has recalled some 48-ounce containers of its Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream because the packages may contain Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream instead.
The packages may include undeclared almonds and eggs, and could be harmful to consumers with food sensitivities or allergies to those ingredients, Turkey Hill said in a statement.
The cup of affected packages reads Dutch Chocolate and the lid reads Rocky Road, the statement said. A sell-by date of May 23, 2017, is printed on the bottom of the packages. All would have been purchased after Sept. 8.
Turkey Hill said it has received no complaints about this recall. Consumers who are not allergic to almonds or eggs could safely use the product.
Consumers can return affected packages to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479).