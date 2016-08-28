Turkey Hill recalls some Dutch Chocolate ice cream

Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania, said tonight it has recalled some 48-ounce containers of its Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream because the packages may contain Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream instead.

The packages may include undeclared almonds and eggs, and could be harmful to consumers with food sensitivities or allergies to those ingredients, Turkey Hill said in a statement.

The cup of affected packages reads Dutch Chocolate and the lid reads Rocky Road, the statement said. A sell-by date of May 23, 2017, is printed on the bottom of the packages. All would have been purchased after Sept. 8.

Turkey Hill said it has received no complaints about this recall. Consumers who are not allergic to almonds or eggs could safely use the product.

Consumers can return affected packages to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479).