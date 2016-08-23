Tyson recalls 60 tons of chicken nuggets

Tyson Foods, the largest U.S. meat processor, is recalling 132,520 pounds of fully cooked chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with hard plastic.

The voluntary recall includes 5-pound bags of Panko nuggets sold at Costco Wholesale locations around the country, Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson said in a statement Tuesday. Also included are a small number of 20-pound cases of nugget-shaped chicken breast patty fritters with rib meat sold under the Spare Time brand to a wholesaler in Pennsylvania.

The recall was prompted by a "small number of consumers" telling Tyson they found pieces of hard, white plastic in the nuggets. The material may have come from a rod used in the manufacturing process, the company said.

While all its products pass through a metal detector, plastic isn't detected by the technology. Tyson said it has inspected all the lines at the plant that produced the nuggets, and so far there have been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions" from eating the nuggets,

Tyson isn't alone in recalling chicken items this year. In April, Pilgrim's Pride Corp., the second-largest U.S. chicken producer, recalled 4.57 million pounds of fully cooked chicken dishes that may have been contaminated with plastic, wood, rubber or metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's website lists dozens of food recalls for 2016.