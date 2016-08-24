FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, the Volvo S90 debuts at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Volvo said Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, that the automaker is recalling about 44,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the air conditioning can leak water into the vehicles and cause air bags to malfunction. The recall covers 2016 and 2017 XC90 SUVs and S90 sedans. Volvo says in documents filed with safety regulators that a drain hose may have been installed incorrectly at the factory. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
September 29, 2016 1:27 PM
Volvo recalls 44,000 vehicles; leak can cause airbag problem
Associated Press
DETROIT -- Volvo is recalling about 44,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the air conditioning can leak water into the vehicles and cause airbags to malfunction.
The recall covers 2016 and 2017 XC90 SUVs and S90 sedans. Volvo said in documents filed with safety regulators that a drain hose may have been installed incorrectly at the factory.
The moisture may stop the airbags from deploying in a crash and may affect the engine management system. Volvo discovered the problem after getting reports from the field.
Dealers will inspect the drain hose and replace it if needed. Wiring may also need to be upgraded. The recall is expected to start Nov. 14.