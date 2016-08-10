More Instant Recall
- Cree recalls LED T8 Lamps due to burn Hazard; Includes T8 lamps provided as replacements in previous recall August 28, 2016 8:30 AM
- Mars Retail Group recalls M&M’S-branded jewelry due to violation of lead standard August 28, 2016 8:25 AM
- Whirlpool recalls microwaves due to fire hazard August 28, 2016 8:21 AM
- J.D. North America recalls all Power portable gasoline generators August 28, 2016 8:16 AM
- Ford recalls more than 88,000 vehicles because of stalling problem August 24, 2016 1:04 PM
- Infant building sets recalled August 23, 2016 6:10 PM
- McDonald's recalls millions of Happy Meal fitness bands August 23, 2016 10:57 AM
- Hyundai, Mitsubishi issue recalls August 21, 2016 6:56 AM
- Football helmets recalled August 19, 2016 12:00 PM
- SpeeCo recalls fence wire stretchers August 14, 2016 1:24 PM
- SpeeCo recalls fence wire stretchers August 14, 2016 1:24 PM
- Kohler Power Systems recalls portable generators August 10, 2016 8:45 AM
Whirlpool recalls microwave hood combinations due to the internal arcing during use can ignite an internal plastic component, posing a fire hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microwaves, unplug the units and contact Whirlpool for a free replacement product.
Consumers can contact Whirlpool Corporation at 800-990-6254 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit www.whirlpool.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
The recall involves Whirlpool brand microwave hood combinations. The microwave ovens were sold in stainless steel, black and white. Model numbers and serial numbers are located on the inside of the unit, above the oven cavity on the left hand side. The following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:
|
Model Numbers
|
Serial Numbers
|
WMH53520CS
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH53520CW
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH53520CB
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH53520CE
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH53520CH
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH73521CS
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH73521CW
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH73521CB
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH73521CE
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
|
WMH73521CH
|
TR33500000 to TR34899999
A complete list of model and serial numbers included in this recall is posted on the firm’s website at http://repair.whirlpoolcorp.com.
Incidents/Injuries: Whirlpool has received five reports of incidents, including one home fire, two fires involving the surrounding cabinets, one report of smoke, and one report of a burning odor.
The microwaves sere sold at Best Buy, HH Gregg, Lowes, Sears and other home improvement, home appliance and retail stores and by homebuilders nationwide from January 2014 through April 2016 for between $370 and $470.