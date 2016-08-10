Whirlpool recalls microwaves due to fire hazard

Whirlpool recalls microwave hood combinations due to the internal arcing during use can ignite an internal plastic component, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microwaves, unplug the units and contact Whirlpool for a free replacement product.

Consumers can contact Whirlpool Corporation at 800-990-6254 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit www.whirlpool.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

The recall involves Whirlpool brand microwave hood combinations. The microwave ovens were sold in stainless steel, black and white. Model numbers and serial numbers are located on the inside of the unit, above the oven cavity on the left hand side. The following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:

Model Numbers Serial Numbers WMH53520CS TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH53520CW TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH53520CB TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH53520CE TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH53520CH TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH73521CS TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH73521CW TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH73521CB TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH73521CE TR33500000 to TR34899999 WMH73521CH TR33500000 to TR34899999

A complete list of model and serial numbers included in this recall is posted on the firm’s website at http://repair.whirlpoolcorp.com.

Incidents/Injuries: Whirlpool has received five reports of incidents, including one home fire, two fires involving the surrounding cabinets, one report of smoke, and one report of a burning odor.

The microwaves sere sold at Best Buy, HH Gregg, Lowes, Sears and other home improvement, home appliance and retail stores and by homebuilders nationwide from January 2014 through April 2016 for between $370 and $470.