Yankee Candle recalls Luminous Candles Collection due to when the candle is lit, the glass jar can crack, posing a laceration hazard.
This recall involves Yankee Candle’s Luminous Collection fragrance candles. The square glass candles contain a fragrant wax with three wicks. The item number is printed on the bottom of glass candle jar. The recalled candles are approximately 4 inches wide by 5 inches high. Item Numbers available here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Yankee-Candle-Recalls-Luminous-Candles
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Yankee Candle to receive a full refund.
Consumer Contact: Yankee Candle toll-free at 877-803-6890 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Saturday & Sunday or online at www.yankeecandle.com and click on “Luminous Candle Collection: Safety Notice” at the top of the page for more information.
The candles were sold exclusively at Yankee Candle stores nationwide and online at www.yankeecandle.com from September 2016 through November 2016 for about $35.