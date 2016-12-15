Zebra Technologies recalls power supply units for Zebra brand thermal printers due to the power supply units can degrade and corrode over time when exposed to moisture and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

This recall involves power supply units that serve as the power source for models of Zebra brand thermal industrial printers used to make bar codes and other commercial labels. The power supply units were either sold as after-market kits or included with the sale of the following models of Zebra brand printers: G-Series (GK420D/T, GX420D/T, GX430D/T), GT Series (GT800, GT810, GT820, GT830), ZP455, HC100, P1XX Series (P100, P110, P120), and ZXP3. The Zebra logo or FSP North America logo, date code and part number are printed on the power supply. Date codes between 1039XX through 1052XX and 1101XX through 1152XX are included in the recall for the following power supply units: Printer Model here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Zebra-Technologies-Recalls-Power-Supply-Units-for-Thermal-Printers

Printer owners should immediately stop using the recalled power supply units and contact Zebra for a free replacement power supply.

Consumers can contact Zebra at 800-658-3795 any time Monday through Friday, email PSUrecall@zebra.com or online at www.zebra.com and click on “Power Supply Recall” for more information.

The power supply units were sold by direct sales from Zebra and through Zebra distributors and resellers, including BlueStar Inc., Ingram Micro Data Capture Pos. Div., ScanSource and Wynit Distribution LLC, to businesses, hospitals and end-users from July 2010 through June 2012 for between $400 and $4,750 with Zebra printers and for about $11 as an aftermarket accessory.