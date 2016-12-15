- Power supply unit
- PSU 808099-001 used with GK420 D/T, GT800 Series, and ZP455 Printers
- PSU 808099-002 used with P100 Series Printers
- PSU 808099-003 used with HC100 Printers
- The date code (D/C) is printed on the bottom label on the box.
- The part number is printed under the bar code at the top of the box.
January 02, 2017 6:51 AM
Zebra Technologies recalls power supply units for thermal printers
More Instant Recall
- Tea Collection recalls children's knit denim jackets January 02, 2017 8:00 AM
- GLOPO recalls children's Joyrider three-wheeled scooters January 02, 2017 7:44 AM
- Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles January 02, 2017 7:40 AM
- Zebra Technologies recalls power supply units for thermal printers January 02, 2017 6:51 AM
- Aria Child recalls Qbit strollers January 02, 2017 6:30 AM
- Aria Child recalls Qbit strollers December 20, 2016 5:02 PM
- Cuisinart food processors recalled by Conair December 15, 2016 4:46 PM
- Barnett Outdoors recalls crossbows December 15, 2016 12:24 PM
- Yankee Candle recalls Luminous Candles Collection December 15, 2016 12:20 PM
- Masterbuilt recalls LP Masterbuilt and Cabela’s 7-in-1 gas smokers December 15, 2016 12:13 PM
- Remington brand gasoline chainsaws recalled December 15, 2016 10:42 AM
- Craftsman brand gasoline chainsaws recalled December 15, 2016 10:36 AM
Zebra Technologies recalls power supply units for Zebra brand thermal printers due to the power supply units can degrade and corrode over time when exposed to moisture and overheat, posing a fire hazard.
This recall involves power supply units that serve as the power source for models of Zebra brand thermal industrial printers used to make bar codes and other commercial labels. The power supply units were either sold as after-market kits or included with the sale of the following models of Zebra brand printers: G-Series (GK420D/T, GX420D/T, GX430D/T), GT Series (GT800, GT810, GT820, GT830), ZP455, HC100, P1XX Series (P100, P110, P120), and ZXP3. The Zebra logo or FSP North America logo, date code and part number are printed on the power supply. Date codes between 1039XX through 1052XX and 1101XX through 1152XX are included in the recall for the following power supply units: Printer Model here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Zebra-Technologies-Recalls-Power-Supply-Units-for-Thermal-Printers
Printer owners should immediately stop using the recalled power supply units and contact Zebra for a free replacement power supply.
Consumers can contact Zebra at 800-658-3795 any time Monday through Friday, email PSUrecall@zebra.com or online at www.zebra.com and click on “Power Supply Recall” for more information.The power supply units were sold by direct sales from Zebra and through Zebra distributors and resellers, including BlueStar Inc., Ingram Micro Data Capture Pos. Div., ScanSource and Wynit Distribution LLC, to businesses, hospitals and end-users from July 2010 through June 2012 for between $400 and $4,750 with Zebra printers and for about $11 as an aftermarket accessory.