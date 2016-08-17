3 things to watch as Irish face Longhorns

As No. 10-ranked Notre Dame opens the regular season, here are three things to watch for when the Irish go up against Texas tonight:

1) Can Notre Dame's defense withstand the speed? The Longhorns are using some of Tulsa's scheme, a fast tempo that wears out defenses. New offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert was an assistant last season at Tulsa, which had an 83.3-play-a-game offense.

"Oh, yeah, they have been more up-tempo (in spring practice and fall camp)," Notre Dame starting outside linebacker James Onwualu said. "We've been preparing for it; our scout team's been giving us a great look at it."

North Carolina's no-huddle, hurry-up attack gave the Irish fits in 2014. They won, anyway, but the Tar Heels kept them from getting into sub packages or prevented those sub personnel from being removed.

"They're running some plays quick," Onwualu said of Texas. "I don't know if it's UNC fast, but we'll see. That's what we're preparing for. You can understand what our base calls are going to be against some of their tempo stuff. Once you understand that, and I think the coaches have a pretty good game plan for us, you can handle the tempo a little bit more."

2) Handling the atmosphere. This will be Notre Dame's first true road game to begin a season since 2006. Over the program's history the Irish have made four trips to Austin, Texas. They are 4-0 in those games.

"So many other story lines in this game (besides quarterbacks): how young players perform on the road, how young players step up to the challenges," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "Again, adversity and getting through that."

3) Confusing the freshman. Shane Buechele, the freshman wearing No. 7 in burnt orange, is our guess as to who will be coach Charlie Strong's primary signal-caller. Irish defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder usually does well against young quarterbacks because of the intricacy of his system.

"We've got so many freshmen we plan on playing," Strong said. "You know, I had a meeting with our seniors. I said to them that these freshmen have not been in this spotlight before. So it's going to be so important you talk to them about it because they are not going to understand when they run out and it's 100,000. I'm just telling you right now, guys, they're going to be all over the place.

"We (were) out there in the stadium practicing, and I had all the freshmen standing there, and I said, 'Now, what are you guys going to do come gameday when we're sitting here and this place is crowded?' 'Oh, we'll be fine.' They won't be fine. They won't be. I know they won't be."