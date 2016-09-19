3 things to watch as Irish face Orange

Notre Dame hasn't beaten a Power 5 team since before Thanksgiving of last year. Can you say desperate?

The Irish hope to snap their five-game Power 5 losing streak Saturday against Syracuse (2-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Orange have their own issues, but under new coach Dino Babers they are in a transition year. Lately, the Irish (1-3) have looked like they are in one, too.

Kickoff is at noon. What to watch for:

1. Expect to be dizzy: Syracuse is running 86 plays a game, so look for quarterback Eric Dungey to keep his foot on the gas pedal. Pre-snap communication will be important for the Irish, whose depth will be needed and tested by the up-tempo attack.

"It's physically taxing," Notre Dame starting safety Drue Tranquill said. "And what an up-tempo team does is they shrink your inventory. You can't get to some of your calls that maybe have a lot of checks because they're getting up to the line and just playing."

2. Keep pounding: You'd like to believe the Irish won't overthink their offensive game plan. Syracuse's run defense was a hot mess in losses to Louisville and South Florida, and not all that great in a win over Connecticut, either. So the approach seems rather obvious: Just keep pounding on the ground, baby. They should be able to gash the Orange with the inside-outside talents of Tarean Folston and Josh Adams, respectively. The idea is to play ball control and keep Dungey on the sideline.

3. Help for corners: Cole Luke and Nick Coleman will remain the starters at cornerback, with Coleman rotating with freshmen Julian Love and Donte Vaughn. But they all will need safety help over the top.

The tandem of Dungey and Amba Etta-Tawo poses a huge challenge. They've developed great chemistry in a short amount of time, especially on sideline routes. They connected on some back-shoulder fades last week en route to Etta-Tawo's 12 catches for 270 yards and two scores.

Etta-Tawo, a newcomer to the Orange after transferring from Maryland, could run circles around Love or Vaughn, who are still learning the position at this level. Let's be real: They all could have problems covering Etta-Tawo.

"Eric has a lot of trust in me, and I have a lot of trust in him," said Etta-Tawo, who has 40 catches for an FBS-leading 706 yards and five TDs. "When you have trust in one another, you can do a lot of dangerous things. He does a good job of giving me chances."

Etta-Tawo said he expects "something a little different" from Notre Dame's secondary after Sunday's dismissal of defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder.

"We're going to try our hardest to figure out what they're going to do," Etta-Tawo said. "The (opposing defenses against Syracuse) have started coming with a little more Cover 2 over the top, trying to bring a little more double teams."