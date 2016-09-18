Bowling Green coming to South Bend in 2019

Notre Dame's future schedules continued to crystallize Thursday, as Bowling Green announced it would play the Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 5, 2019. The game is notable because Notre Dame's history includes just four games against current members of the Mid-American Conference and none against Bowling Green, one of the MAC's better programs.

"Football players come to Bowling Green to play at the highest level against the best competition possible," Falcons coach Mike Jinks said in a statement issued by the team. "Notre Dame has a tradition as good as anybody. Playing under the shadow of Touchdown Jesus is something our student-athletes will never forget. We look forward to the opportunity."