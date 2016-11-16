Notre Dame's T.J. Gibbs (2) goes up for a shot next to Iowa's Dom Uhl (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Iowa's Ahmad Wagner (0) and Dom Uhl (25) work to block a shot by Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Iowa's Isaiah Moss, left, and Cordell Pemsl (35) work to strip the ball from Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
November 29, 2016 11:30 PM
Colson leads Notre Dame over Iowa
TOM COYNE | Associated Press
SOUTH BEND — Bonzie Colson had season-high 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Steve Vasturia tied a career-high with 22 points and Notre Dame overcame squandering a 15-point lead in the first half to beat Iowa 92-78 Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Colson made all 12 of his free throws and Vasturia made all seven of his as Notre Dame (7-0) made 30 of 33 free throws while the Iowa was 12 of 16. The Irish also had a 45-32 advantage in rebounds.
Iowa (3-4) had its largest lead of the second half at 52-50 when Notre Dame hit four straight shots and Iowa missed four straight during a 10-0 run capped by Vasturia driving through the lane for a layup to give Notre Dame a 60-52 lead.
The Irish extended the lead to 79-63 on a jumper by Farrell.
Freshman Jordan Bohanon, whose previous season-high was six points, finished with a team-high 23 points. Jok, coming off a career-high 42 points against Memphis, struggled throughout, making 4 of 20 shots for 15 points.