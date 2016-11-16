Colson leads Notre Dame over Iowa

SOUTH BEND — Bonzie Colson had season-high 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Steve Vasturia tied a career-high with 22 points and Notre Dame overcame squandering a 15-point lead in the first half to beat Iowa 92-78 Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Colson made all 12 of his free throws and Vasturia made all seven of his as Notre Dame (7-0) made 30 of 33 free throws while the Iowa was 12 of 16. The Irish also had a 45-32 advantage in rebounds.

Iowa (3-4) had its largest lead of the second half at 52-50 when Notre Dame hit four straight shots and Iowa missed four straight during a 10-0 run capped by Vasturia driving through the lane for a layup to give Notre Dame a 60-52 lead.

The Irish extended the lead to 79-63 on a jumper by Farrell.

Freshman Jordan Bohanon, whose previous season-high was six points, finished with a team-high 23 points. Jok, coming off a career-high 42 points against Memphis, struggled throughout, making 4 of 20 shots for 15 points.