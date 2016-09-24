Contingencies discussed for Irish-Wolfpack game

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday at his weekly news conference that "everything is on the table."

No, he wasn't alluding to more staff changes or additional shifts in playing time. Instead, he was referring to the status of Saturday's game at North Carolina State, which is scheduled for a noon kickoff.

Kelly suggested the time or date could change in order to get the game in ahead of heavy rain expected in the Carolinas as Hurricane Matthew continues its path toward the United States. The storm hit land this morning in Haiti.

Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency for 66 counties in North Carolina in expectation of Matthew's arrival Thursday night. Kelly was to join a conference call at 3 p.m. today to further discuss the situation with Wolfpack officials.

Kelly said they've already talked extensively, but have not discussed the game being played on Friday. Kelly said the Irish told the Atlantic Coast Conference that Notre Dame's comfortable kicking off any time between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.

Here's more of what Kelly had to say Tuesday:

* Overall, Notre Dame's coach is pleased with his offense. "If you were to tell me going into the sixth game we were averaging 40 points a game and 500 yards, I'd probably take it," Kelly said.

* Defensive back Troy Pride Jr. emerged as a mainstay three days ago in the Irish's 50-33 win over Syracuse. Prior to that, Pride had been riding the bench. "He impressed me (in practice and workouts)," Kelly said. "I wanted to play him. He's smart. He wants to play. His makeup speed is extraordinary."

* Kelly said he thinks starting right guard Colin McGovern (ankle) will play Saturday.

* Vanilla alignments in the secondary won't cut it against the Wolfpack, Kelly said. Disguises and variation are needed. "You can't just line up like ducks," he said. "You'd be on the field all day."

* Kelly: "I'm overseeing the personnel of the defense." That was not really the case prior to the firing of defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder.

* Kelly continues to field questions about Donte Vaughn's long-term position and continues to say the freshman defensive back is not going to move to safety. "He's a corner," Kelly said. "He's long, fluid. He's going to play the ball in the air. He's not afraid. Those are good traits for a 6-foot-2 corner."

* "I can't remember ever playing this many freshmen," Kelly said. "They all came here ready to play in their own mind. That's half the battle."

* Kelly said No. 1 cornerback Cole Luke suggested he could help out the defense by lining up inside as the slot corner against Syracuse. "He did some good things for his first time there," Kelly said.

* It's a meritocracy at Notre Dame. "If you're a senior, that doesn't mean you're necessarily a starter," Kelly said.