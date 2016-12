Corey Holmes to transfer from Irish

Notre Dame backup wide receiver Corey Holmes announced Saturday his intent to transfer. He joins backup quarterback Malik Zaire and reserve offensive lineman John Montelus as players the Irish have lost to transfers in the last week.

Holmes appeared in only two games as a freshman in 2014 and was a redshirt in 2015 before playing in every game this year. However, his most impactful effort didn't come until the 45-27 loss at USC in the finale, when he caught four passes for 29 yards.

Holmes was a burner who had a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash. Irish coach Brian Kelly was long intrigued with Holmes' speed.

Holmes ran track his freshman year at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But he gave it up to focus on the gridiron, which paid off when he caught 25 passes as a junior and 24 as a senior on teams that made deep runs in Florida's Class 7A playoffs.

However, Holmes' college career has yet to take off. He is said to be set to graduate and would thus be immediately eligible at his next school.